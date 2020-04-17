|
Marc Anthony Salvato
Marc Anthony Salvato age 63 passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 At Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. He was born in Newark, raised in Bloomfield and lived in Laurence Harbor before moving to Deal, NJ seven years ago.
He had a long career in the printing business before becoming an owner of a Pepperidge Farm bread route. He was an avid golfer and loved the beach.
he is predeceased by his parents; Connie and Vincent, a brother, Vincent Jr and many loving aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife, Terie Salvato, a stepson, Jeremy Brown and his wife Lisa, one grandson, Logan Brown , a nephew Michael Salvato, two nieces; Mariesa Grado and Jill Salvato.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall Street Eatontown, NJ 07724
Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020