Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Marc Salvato
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Salvato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc Anthony Salvato


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc Anthony Salvato Obituary
Marc Anthony Salvato

Marc Anthony Salvato age 63 passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 At Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. He was born in Newark, raised in Bloomfield and lived in Laurence Harbor before moving to Deal, NJ seven years ago.

He had a long career in the printing business before becoming an owner of a Pepperidge Farm bread route. He was an avid golfer and loved the beach.

he is predeceased by his parents; Connie and Vincent, a brother, Vincent Jr and many loving aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife, Terie Salvato, a stepson, Jeremy Brown and his wife Lisa, one grandson, Logan Brown , a nephew Michael Salvato, two nieces; Mariesa Grado and Jill Salvato.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall Street Eatontown, NJ 07724

Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -