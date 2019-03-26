Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
23 River St.
Red Bank, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
23 River St.
Red Bank, NJ
Marc "Algieron" Pines Obituary
Marc "Algieron" Pines

Red Bank - Marc "Algieron" Pines, 44 of Red Bank, NJ departed his earthly life on March 16, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Marc was known by many as a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Visitation will be 6 pm Thursday March 28 until the funeral service at 7 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 23 River St., Red Bank. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
