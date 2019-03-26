|
|
Marc "Algieron" Pines
Red Bank - Marc "Algieron" Pines, 44 of Red Bank, NJ departed his earthly life on March 16, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Marc was known by many as a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Visitation will be 6 pm Thursday March 28 until the funeral service at 7 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 23 River St., Red Bank. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019