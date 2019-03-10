|
Marcello Marasco
Brick - Marcello Marasco, age 96, of Brick Township passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Marcello was born on January 11, 1923 in Aiello Calabria, Italy to the late Fortunato and Elvira Marasco. Along with his family, Marcello came to the United States at the age of 17 and resided in NY. He went on to serve in the US Army during World War II. from 1943 to 1945 attaining the rank of Sergeant. During his career, Marcello was a talented Tailor working for Evan-Picone Tailoring in Manhattan and NJ, retiring in 1962. After his retirement, Marcello along with his family, relocated to Brick in 1994. A devout Catholic, Marcello was a long-time parishioner of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Marcello will be dearly missed by his family.
Marcello is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Theresa (Gambaro) Marasco; one son, Fred Marasco of Toms River; two daughters, Vera Cirino and her husband Richard of Manahawkin and Loretta Ventricelli and her husband Ronald of Monroe; two sisters, the late Maria Pulito of Neptune and Vera Pagnotta of Brick; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends for Visitation on Monday, March 11th from 2-4 PM & 7-9PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88 Brick, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be offered 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 12th at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant, NJ, followed by the Entombment at Holmdel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marcello's memory to . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019