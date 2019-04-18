|
|
Marcia Crump
Ocala, FL - Marcia Crump of Ocala, FL, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 12, 2019. Marcia lived most of her life in New Jersey where she was born to her parents, Frank and Rose Bendar. She received her Associate in Science in Technical Nursing from the University of South Carolina in 1984 and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Delaware in 2001. Marcia dedicated most of her life to caring for new mothers and their infants as a labor and delivery nurse. She was an avid Disney fan, dog lover and enjoyed sharing her beautiful voice with her church choir. Marcia's family legacy consists of her husband of 38 years, Billy Crump, Ocala, FL, daughters Sheri Purfield, Brick, NJ, Jannine Mouser, McKinney, TX, Amy Louhier, Belmar, NJ, son, William Crump, Ocala, FL, siblings Joel Bendar, Barry Bendar, Marilyn Long, Sandra Fernandez, seven grandchildren, and many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Alan Bendar, who she has joyfully re-joined.
Please join us as we celebrate her life on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd. in Toms River, N.J. 08753. Her service will begin promptly at 11 a.m., so please arrive by 10:45. A luncheon will follow at 1607 River Rd., Belmar, N.J. 07719.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019