Marcia Lee David
Marcia Lee David, 69, of Davie, Florida and formerly of Eatontown, New Jersey passed away January 8, 2020. Marcia is survived by her sister Sandra Rozzo, brothers Henry (Charissa) David and Donald (Evalyn) David, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was affectionately referred to as Aunt Marcia by many relatives and family friends.
An alumna of Rutgers University, where she studied special education, Marcia devoted her life and career to the developmental and educational needs of the severely handicapped. She spent over 30 years working in the public and non-profit sector in New Jersey to support this underserved population.
Marcia was buried at King Solomon Memorial Park, in Clifton, New Jersey on January 14, 2020 in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Family Resource Associates (210 Newman Springs Road East, Red Bank, NJ 07701), an organization who's mission is to create PossAbilities for People with DisAbilities.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020