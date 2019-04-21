|
Marcia Marsh
Hazlet - It is with great sadness that we said goodbye to Marcia "Nan" Marsh (nee Reilly) on April 17th. Marcia peacefully passed in the early morning at Bayshore Community Hospital just 13 days after celebrating her 86th birthday with all of her family. She was born Marcia Madeline Reilly in Jersey City and was raised in Bayonne with her 2 sisters, Veronica (Ronnie) and Grace (Muffie), where she lived until moving to Hazlet with her husband Richard in 1958 to raise their family. She lived in that same house until her passing. Marcia was a proud parishioner of St. Benedict's in Holmdel for 63 years.
Nan was the "sun" to all of her family & friends. Everyone was drawn to her sweetness and lively personality. Her spirit and generosity were evident to anyone she came in contact with, and was the life of the party without even knowing it. She was happiest when the people around her were happy. Marcia's family was the most important thing in her life, and they will always remember her and miss her beyond words.
Marcia is predeceased by her parents, Grace and Harry Reilly of Bayonne and her loving husband of 60 years, Richard who passed away on Christmas Day 2016, and her siblings, Veronica Dugan and her husband, Hugh, Grace O'Neill and her husband, Eugene.
She is survived by her four sons, Richard and wife Joy of Aberdeen NJ, Brian and wife Andrea of Monroe NJ, David and wife Stephanie of Howell NJ, and Robert of Hazlet NJ and fiancé Carol Sheliga of Howell NJ. Marcia "Nan" is also survived by her 5 loving grandchildren Kristen, Daniel, Julianna, Matthew & Stephen whom she loved with all her heart and beamed with pride about to anyone who would listen. She also touched the lives of her many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marcia retired in 1998 after 25 years as the secretary of Raritan Valley School in Hazlet. The rest of her life was spent watching her grandchildren grow up to be beautiful loving adults. Her other passion was spending countless summer days on the beach in Avon-by-the-Sea. Some of our earliest memories were piling in to the family station wagon and going to the beach. She was also an avid walker and was easily recognizable walking the boardwalks from Avon to Asbury Park all year long.
Nan will be greatly missed and our world will not be the same without her but her spirit and zest for life will be remembered forever.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 from 8:45 to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel New Jersey 07733. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel New Jersey 07733. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019