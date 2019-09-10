Services
Marcia Hayes Miller

Ocean - Marcia Hayes Miller, 57, of Ocean passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, September 12 at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Another visitation will take place on Friday, September 13 from 12pm-1pm followed by the funeral service beginning at 1:00pm at The Campus at Macedonia, Neptune.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019
