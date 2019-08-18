|
|
Marcine Cole
Monmouth County - On Friday, August 16, 2019, Marcine Cole of Monmouth County, New Jersey passed away at age 74. She will be greatly missed because she was such a caring and loving person to her family and friends. All that knew her in any way are blessed beyond what words can express. Marcine graduated from Brick High School and retired from Nestle Foods in Freehold. She worked at Nestle's for over 30 years, where she held several different jobs at Nestle (she was Hazmat certified amongst a number of other certifications). She was an active/loving member of the local Freehold YMCA and was a member of The National Thespian Society.
Marcine adored watching hummingbirds, was an avid book enthusiast, loved watching all kinds of shows, and spoiled everyone in her life with love and kindness. She always had a great time catching fish that were larger than the ones her husband caught. She loved to go to the movies with her sister and having lunch with her friends. Marcine enjoyed decorating her house especially during the holiday seasons. She had a goose outside, that everyone wanted to see the latest holiday themed outfit.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Cole. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Tom Crader, brother, Fred Tysoe, son, Craig Mckinley, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Carolyn McKinley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center, Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 with visiting services from 4pm to 6:30pm followed by a memorial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in her memory at the Hummingbirdsociety.org (Marcine loved humming birds - she would sit for hours on her porch just watching them fly) or the Freehold YMCA (Marcine went three times a week to swim classes and loved being in the pool with her friends).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019