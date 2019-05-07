|
Margard Brown
Oceanport - Margard E. Brown, 93, of Oceanport, died peacefully at home on May 4, 2019 after a brief illness.
Margard was born in Mannheim, Germany in 1926 to the late Karl and Hedwig Neidig. She worked as a medical assistant for Dr. F. Warner in Mannheim from 1941 to 1944 taking care of patients injured at work.
On October 30, 1948 Margard married John E. Brown of the U.S. Army while in Germany. Margard and John lived in France, Germany and the United States while SFC Brown served his country. They had no children. John died in 1988.
After moving to the U.S., Margard worked at Eisner's in Red Bank doing piecemeal work and at Electronic Associates, Inc. (EAI) in West Long Branch as a technician.
Margard was a devout Catholic. She attended Mass at the Fort Monmouth Chapels and sat in the same pew as she had with John until the post closed in 2011. She was a hospitality minister and very active with chapel activities where she forged many lifelong friendships. Once Fort Monmouth closed she was active in the Fort Monmouth Chapel Alumni Association. She was fortunate to have a strong network of friends who visited her often and assisted her with various household duties. Margard loved animals and was especially proud of her German Shepherd dogs.
Margard is survived by cousins.
Visitation will be at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown, N.J. on Thurs., May 9th, from 1 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Dorothea's Catholic Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, N.J. on Fri., May 10th, at 10 a.m. Burial immediately following at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.
Donations may be made in Margard's memory through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/margard-e-brown for Oceanport First Aid Squad. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019