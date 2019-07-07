Services
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
732-251-2440
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:15 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Spotswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Keller-Gallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. "Peggy" Keller-Gallo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. "Peggy" Keller-Gallo Obituary
Margaret A. "Peggy" Keller-Gallo

Toms River - Margaret A. Keller-Gallo of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born and raised in Spotswood, NJ, Peggy, as she was known to all, moved to Jackson in the 1960's and Point Pleasant in the mid-1980's, settling in Toms River in 2011.

Together with her husband, Hank Keller, they owned and operated the Valhalla Rifle and Pistol Range in Jackson for many years. Afterwards, Peggy went on to become a home health aide, as caring for others was one of her passions. Another one of her passions was singing and performing in musical theater.

Peggy was known for her generosity, kindness and compassion towards everyone she met.

As a loving Mother, the greatest joys in her life came from her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her first husband, Hank Keller, in 1977 and her second husband, Michael Gallo, in 1994, she is survived by her sons Kevin Keller of Virginia Beach, VA, Kenny Keller and his wife Jani of Lakewood and Keith Keller of Toms River. She is survived by the last of 13 siblings her sister, Terry Daley, of South River; her grandchildren, Tristian Gelle and her husband Ted and Stacia Sor and her husband Michael; her great-grandchildren, Aaron, Kamryn, Shane and Riley.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ followed by a Mass of Catholic Burial at 10:15 a.m. from Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will be in Saint James Cemetery, Monroe Township, NJ.

To send a note of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now