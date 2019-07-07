|
|
Margaret A. "Peggy" Keller-Gallo
Toms River - Margaret A. Keller-Gallo of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Born and raised in Spotswood, NJ, Peggy, as she was known to all, moved to Jackson in the 1960's and Point Pleasant in the mid-1980's, settling in Toms River in 2011.
Together with her husband, Hank Keller, they owned and operated the Valhalla Rifle and Pistol Range in Jackson for many years. Afterwards, Peggy went on to become a home health aide, as caring for others was one of her passions. Another one of her passions was singing and performing in musical theater.
Peggy was known for her generosity, kindness and compassion towards everyone she met.
As a loving Mother, the greatest joys in her life came from her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her first husband, Hank Keller, in 1977 and her second husband, Michael Gallo, in 1994, she is survived by her sons Kevin Keller of Virginia Beach, VA, Kenny Keller and his wife Jani of Lakewood and Keith Keller of Toms River. She is survived by the last of 13 siblings her sister, Terry Daley, of South River; her grandchildren, Tristian Gelle and her husband Ted and Stacia Sor and her husband Michael; her great-grandchildren, Aaron, Kamryn, Shane and Riley.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ followed by a Mass of Catholic Burial at 10:15 a.m. from Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will be in Saint James Cemetery, Monroe Township, NJ.
To send a note of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019