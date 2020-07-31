1/1
Margaret A. Leskowich
1933 - 2020
Margaret A. Leskowich

Tinton Falls - Margaret Leskowich, 86, of Tinton Falls, NJ, died on July 29th, 2020, at home. Margaret grew up in County Cavan, Ireland, emigrated to New York as a teen, and lived in Allentown PA, and Bradley Beach NJ, before moving to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls 4 years ago.

Margaret was born on August 2, 1933, in Castletara to Helen McCormack, widow of Arthur Kavanagh. She was their only child. She married the love of her life Frank Leskowich 64 years ago and is the loving mother of three children and a very proud grandmother of Five. She self-nominated herself as "Your Irish Grandmother" to many friends and acquaintances.

She is survived by her devoted husband Frank; a son, Arthur and his wife Natasha of St. Helens, Oregon; daughter, Melissa Hickey and her husband Pat of Oceanport; son Vincent and his wife Dr. Irene Chiotis-Leskowich of Karpathos, Greece; her grandchildren, Patrick Hickey of Portland, Oregon, Dr. Erin Hickey of Philadelphia, Connor Hickey and his fiancée Roma Patel of Jersey City, Frank Leskowich of Slovakia and Sophia Leskowich of Greece.

Margaret was active in every parish she ever lived. She carried the water from the well to fill the fonts in Castletara; she served in many capacities at Ascension Church, Bradley Beach, notably founding a popular Irish dance event, the monthly ceili. Margaret served both on the altar and in the kitchen, both with tireless devotion.

Margaret loved to cook and was a prolific baker. She often delivered meals and cookies to families and convents in need. She had an Irish feistiness that stayed with her into her last days. Above all, Margaret had a grateful heart for her many blessings.

A memorial mass will be celebrated 10am on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ., masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St Francis Society of the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta church, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach would be appreciated. For online condolences and directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
