Margaret A. Wolfe
Lake Como -
Margaret A. Wolfe, 80, of Lake Como passed away at home on February 19, 2020.
She is survived by her son Joseph B. Wolfe and his wife Kathleen Wolfe of Neptune. She is also survived by her two grandchildren April Wolfe of Clarks Summit, PA and Kayla Wolfe of Neptune. Also surviving is her sister Barbara Ware of Philippi, WV and nephew Jerry Ware Jr. also of Philippi, WV.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Basil S. Wolfe. Also predeceased are her parents Alex and Mary Kurucz of Galloway, WV. as well as her brother-in-law Jerry Ware Sr. of Philippi, WV.
Services will be private under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020