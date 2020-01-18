|
Margaret Alice Larsen
Holmdel - Margaret Alice Larsen, 88, of Holmdel went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born and raised in Newark, NJ and later received a B.A. in teaching at Kean University. Following college, she met her husband Lyle at Clinton Hill Baptist Church. The two married in 1957 and lived in Whippany, NJ and eventually moved to Holmdel where they raised their family.
Margaret was a member of the New Monmouth Baptist Church and later an active member of Lincroft Bible Church for many years. She enjoyed working with children at local nursery schools and Holmdel Village School. Margaret also enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends.
Margaret is predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Gibbons, and her beloved daughter Catherine Larsen.
Margaret is survived by her husband Lyle Larsen; her children Robert and his wife Mary of Iowa, and Lauren and her husband Paul Nazigian of Virginia; her grandchildren Bethany, Hannah, David, Madison, Gabrielle and Alyssa and her great grandchildren Silas, Leilyn, Lucy, Heidi and Josi.
A visitation at Lincroft Bible Church will take place Monday, January 20th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM and a service will follow at Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. A burial will follow at the Holmdel Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020