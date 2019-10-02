Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Long Branch, NJ
Margaret Amorski Obituary
Margaret Amorski

West Long Branch - Margaret Amorski, 92, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Orchards at Barclay in Jackson on Monday, September 30, 2019.

She was born in McAdoo, PA and lived in Hillside and Middletown and then moved to Long Branch in 1994 before moving to West Long Branch in 2011.

Marge worked at GM in Linden for 25 years before retiring in 1982. She was a lunchroom monitor for West Long Branch Public Schools for over 10 years.

She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund W. Amorski, Sr. in 1987 and her parents, John and Gloria Kennick.

Surviving are her children, Edmund and his wife Judith Amorski and Debra Baptist and her fiance Kevin Korz; 5 grandchildren, Tony and his wife Emma Baptist, Jamie and her husband Stephen Howes and Sophia, Elya and Christiana Amorski and a great-granddaughter, Grace Howes.

Relatives and friends are invited a visit from 2-4 & 7-9 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Saturday at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019
