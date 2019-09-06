Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Margaret DeLeeuw
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Margaret Anita DeLeeuw Obituary
Margaret Anita DeLeeuw

Toms River - Margaret Anita DeLeeuw 64, of Toms River passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Brick before moving to Tom River five years ago.

Margaret was a Registered Nurse and worked for many area nursing homes throughout the years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Point Pleasant.

Surviving is her husband Brian DeLeeuw; her son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Kristin DeLeeuw and her granddaughter Hannah.

Visitation will be Sunday September 8, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers Donations to the NorthShore Animal League - secure3.convio.net/animalleague in her memory would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019
