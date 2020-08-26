Margaret Ann (nee Casey) Flanagan
Middletown -
Life Story
Margaret Ann (nee Casey) Flanagan, 91, of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully at her son's home in Chester, NJ, just one week shy of celebrating her 92nd birthday. Margaret was born on August 29, 1928 in the Hell's Kitchen section of New York City to the late William and Delia (nee Cleary) Casey. She lived in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Middletown 50 years ago. Margaret worked as a guidance secretary at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Middletown for many years, and was a parishioner at Saint Mary, Mother of God Church in Middletown.
She is survived by her four devoted sons, Philip Flanagan, Peter Devaney Flanagan, Michael Flanagan, and Jack Flanagan; twelve cherished grandchildren and one great-grandson; and by many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands Peter Oliver Devaney in 1959 and Michael Walter Flanagan in 2013.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, near-term remembrances of Margaret's life and services were held privately. The family will publicly celebrate Margaret's life in the future in Middletown once it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Boys Town or the American Cancer Society
.