Margaret Ann Mussel
Brick - Margaret Ann Mussel, age 38, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Meridian Rehab and Nursing in Brick. Born in Secaucus, Margaret was raised in Jersey City, and has resided in Brick for the last 13 years.
Margaret was a beloved Italian Teacher for the last 13 years at Brick Memorial High School, Brick. In her time at the school, Margaret founded the Italian Honor Society. Prior to teaching at Brick, she taught for two years at Hanover Park High School.
Her greatest joys were spending time with her loving family and friends. She spent her life dedicated to her children and did everything with them. Whether it was going to Disney or watching the boys' soccer games, Margaret was always there for her sons.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 13 years, Justin Mussel; her sons, Aiden and Landon Mussel; her loving parents, Genesio and Gloria Iacocca; her brother, Anthony Iacocca and his wife, Jennifer; her niece, Adriana and her nephew, Alexander.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 16th at 10:30 a.m. at the Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, Brick followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019