Brick - Margaret Anna Wolf age 89 of Brick Township died Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. Margaret was born in Jersey City and lived in West New York, NJ before moving to Brick Township in 1958. She was a mom and homemaker. Margaret was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Point Pleasant. She had served on the Brick Hospital committee as well as the Brick Women's Club. She was also a former member of the Brick Twp. Coaches' Wives Club. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Theodore Bloom and Anna Johnson Bloom, her dog, Rusty and her beloved husband of 69 years, Coach Warren H. Wolf, who recently passed in November. Surviving are two devoted children, Warren C. Wolf and his wife, Kristin of Brielle and Donna Wolf of Brick. Viewing hours will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. A Funeral Service will be offered on Monday, 9:00am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Brick United.org To send condolences to the family please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019