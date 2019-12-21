Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Margaret Wolf
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anna Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Anna Wolf Obituary
Margaret Anna Wolf

Brick - Margaret Anna Wolf age 89 of Brick Township died Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. Margaret was born in Jersey City and lived in West New York, NJ before moving to Brick Township in 1958. She was a mom and homemaker. Margaret was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Point Pleasant. She had served on the Brick Hospital committee as well as the Brick Women's Club. She was also a former member of the Brick Twp. Coaches' Wives Club. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Theodore Bloom and Anna Johnson Bloom, her dog, Rusty and her beloved husband of 69 years, Coach Warren H. Wolf, who recently passed in November. Surviving are two devoted children, Warren C. Wolf and his wife, Kristin of Brielle and Donna Wolf of Brick. Viewing hours will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. A Funeral Service will be offered on Monday, 9:00am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Brick United.org To send condolences to the family please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -