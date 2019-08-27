|
Margaret "Marge" Antonczyk
Lakewood - Margaret "Marge" Antonczyk, age 95, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Monday August 26, 2019. Margaret was born and raised in Paterson, NJ, moving to Clifton for many years and finally settling in Lakewood, NJ for the past 20 years. She worked for Curtis Wright in Carlstadt and a homemaker for most of her life. Marge was a communicant of St. Luke's RC Church in Toms River. She was an avid traveler and loved to play Mahjong and Canasta.
Mrs. Antonczyk is predeceased by her husband, Joseph and siblings, Nosary Betar, Edward Betar, William Betar, Louis Betar, George Betar Jr. and Amelia Kosmenchuk.
Marge is survived by her siblings, Norman Betar, Lorraine Dunkerly and Eva Panicci.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4-7PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Luke's RC Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River, NJ. Entombment will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019