Margaret "Marge" B. Boyd
Millsboro, DE - Margaret "Marge" B. Boyd, age 70 of Millsboro, DE, formerly of Red Bank, NJ, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. She was born on April 11, 1949 in Hawley, PA, daughter of the late Oscar and Geraldine (McAndrews) Brandow.
Mrs. Boyd attended Red Bank Catholic School in NJ and continued her education at Immaculata University in PA. She enjoyed her career as a paralegal, but had a lifetime love of art, painting, and drawing. Crocheting, gardening, and politicking were also some of her passionate pastimes. Above all, Mrs. Boyd cherished time spent with those she held most dear and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a breast cancer survivor and is now at peace, surrounded by a beautiful overflowing garden.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her beloved husband Thomas V. Boyd, Jr. of Millsboro, DE; her daughters: Rhiannon Morgan of Ocean Grove, NJ and Jessica Boyd of Middletown, NJ; her brothers: Robert Brandow and his wife Kathleen, Richard Brandow and his wife Linda and Paul Brandow; her sister, Helen Brandow Wentz; her grandchildren: Noah Reed and Rebekah Wright of Ocean Grove, NJ and her many nieces and nephews, all of whom she absolutely adored.
A memorial service will be held in New Jersey at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020