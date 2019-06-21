|
|
Margaret B. Cranwell
Brick - Margaret Barbara Cranwell (nee Raabe) 84 of Brick, NJ, completed her journey on earth, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Margaret lived a very full life and touched many hearts. She could be found volunteering as a Girl Scout leader, a CCD teacher, a Lakewood High School Band Parent, member of the PTA, or sitting at the desk at the Lakewood Public Library. Margaret was a lifelong sports fan, enjoying the Mets and Giants, but more important to her was cheering on her children and grandchildren from the sidelines while watching them participate in a wide variety of sports in both high school and college. Later in life she was a pillar of her community and volunteered in the Salt and Light organization. Margaret was the one to go to for a big smile and warm hug.
Margaret is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Jim, and their four children, Mary, Lori (Jeff), Jimmy (Sue), and Kathleen (Chris). Margaret is also survived by her five loving grandchildren, Jimmy, Matt, Helen, Julia, and Christopher.
Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River, on Sunday, June 23, from 3:00 to 6:00pm with a funeral service beginning at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you please make a donation in Margaret's name to the (). Aleha ha-shalom (Peace be upon her). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 21, 2019