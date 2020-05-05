Margaret Baptista
1936 - 2020
Margaret Baptista

Hazlet - Margaret Baptista, 84, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Middletown. She was born Margaret Sigillito on March 14, 1936 in Newark, where she grew up. On September 15, 1956, Margaret and her husband, Joseph, were married and began their life together in Newark. Shortly after, they relocated to Metuchen and in 1970, moved to Iselin, New Jersey, where they raised their family. While living in Iselin, Margaret and her husband opened their own gas station and auto service center, Joseph's Service Center, which they owned and operated for many years. After Joseph's passing in April of 1996, Margaret settled in Holmdel to be closer to her family. Most of all, Margaret was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donato and Rose Sigillito, her beloved husband, Joseph Baptista, and her brother, Anthony Sigillito. Margaret is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Cochran and her husband, William, of Hazlet, and their daughter Elizabeth Cochran of Holmdel. Also survived by her dear sister, Laura Pizzolato of Toms River, her son, Jeff Baptista and his wife, Mary of Florida, their children Lauren and Jeffrey and three great grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet, NJ 07730. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. Margaret will be entombed at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Kennilworth, NJ. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Service
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
