|
|
Margaret Judge Berger
Spring Lake - Margaret Judge Berger passed away suddenly on February 24th surrounded by her family. Born August 22, 1925 in Spring Lake, Peggy, as she was known to all, was a third-generation Spring Lake resident. Her grandfather Francis "Pa" Judge arrived in 1911 and was the borough's first Head of Public Works. Her mother, Margaret Judge operated The Frances Judge Real Estate Agency on Third Avenue for many years. Peggy was a member of the first kindergarten class in the basement of St. Margaret's Church and after graduating from St. Catharine's School and Asbury Park High School she earned her bachelor's degree at The College of New Rochelle. After graduation she worked for a few years in New York City before moving back to the shore where she met her husband Clarence (Cuie) Berger. They married in 1952 and together raised three daughters in their home on Atlantic Avenue.
Family and faith were the most important things in Peggy's life. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Catharine's Church and a trustee of the Spring Lake Library for 50 years. Peggy was a strong and guiding presence in the lives of her family and friends. She was a world traveler, tennis player, skier and swam almost daily with her friends in the salt water of the South End Pool. On her 90th, she celebrated by parasailing over her beloved beachfront. Nothing made her happier than time spent with her family. There was a constant stream of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visiting her home. Her relationships with multiple generations kept her current and connected with an iPhone, iPad and a Netflix Queue. The family will be eternally grateful for the kind and excellent medical care of her doctor, Joseph Manion and support provided by her aide Nora. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband Cuie in 2007 as well as her sister Mary Quinn and her husband Francis, sisters-in-law Patricia Judge and Marg Berger, and her son-in-law Joseph Pignataro. She is survived by her daughters Karen Haulenbeek, Mary Pignataro and Susan Flaherty Prasa, Sons-in-law John Haulenbeek, Peter Prasa, and Brian Flaherty; and Mary's partner, Monty Degoey. Her wonderful family includes five grandchildren, Joseph (Nicole), Matthew, Brendan (Jaimee), Meghan Pignataro, and Anna Lee Flaherty, three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Allie, and Leah Pignataro along with her many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9am at St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave. Spring Lake, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt. Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ is in charge of the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's memory to Spring Lake Fire Company #1 at 1007 5th Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 or to the Spring Lake First Aid at 309 Washington Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020