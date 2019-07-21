|
Margaret "Peggy" Bierman
Cape Canaveral, FL - Margaret "Peggy" Bierman died peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, surrounded by her children. Peggy was born on December 17, 1925 in Jersey City, NJ. She was the oldest of nine children born to John and Mary Curley.
She was married to Robert Bierman in 1948. Family was everything to Peggy. She and Bob raised their eight children, first in Linden, then in Middletown, NJ. She was known for her good cooking, sharp memory, and wonderful sense of humor which endured to the end.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 71 years; her children, Sharon Aptaker, Debra Generelli, Doreen Chapman, Gineen Zabolotnyy, Dean Bierman, Jay Bierman and Christopher Bierman and their spouses and by her 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her surviving siblings Edward Curley (and wife Nora), Joan Dziemian and Evelyn Nooney.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 AM at St. Bartholomew's Church in East Brunswick
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019