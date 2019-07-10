|
Margaret "Marge" Burney
Brick - Margaret "Marge" Burney, 87 passed away at Willow Springs Rehab, Brick on Sunday July 7, 2019 with her family by her side. Marge was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and summered in Spring Lake, NJ. Because of Marge's love for art and travel she brought her family on many adventures including moving to Spain, living in Vermont, and visiting museums all over the world. Marge proudly worked as the Director of Drug and Alcohol Services for Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, Maine. She was an avid skier, golfer, cyclist, and artist. Marge moved to Maine in in 1986 and opened Mainland Cycling Tours in Maine. She was owner and operator of Burney's Guest House in Belmar for almost 15 years in addition to being a real estate agent and antique dealer. Marge ran her own wallpaper hanging business for several years and at the age of 72 years young Marge opened the When Pigs Fly Gallery in Asbury Park, NJ. Marge was for many years an enthusiastic member of the Leisure Village Art League and wrote an article highlighting new artists each month. She loved her family and friends, and those who knew Marge admired her for her love of adventure and fun. She was fearless and lived her life to the fullest.
Marge was predeceased by her husband Norman Burney in 1964; her parents Arthur and Elizabeth Monahan; her son Mark Burney and her siblings Bernard and Arthur Monahan, Marie Ross, Catherine Kelsey and Anne White. She is survived by her loving daughter Jeannine Helmer of Brick; a loving son and daughter-in-law Sean and JoAnn Burney of Wall; a loving daughter-in-law Sharon Burney of Wall. Marge also leaves behind eight cherished grandchildren Christopher (Erika) Helmer, Melissa Monahan, Sean Patrick Burney, Rico Burney, Emily Burney, Jack Burney, Matthew Burney and Patrick Burney; a cherished great grandchild Alek Monahan and countless nieces and nephews all of whom she adored.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday July 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at St Catharine Church 215 Essex Avenue Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333. To send condolences to family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019