Margaret C. Brackett
Hazlet - Margaret "Peggy" Brackett passed away peacefully at the age of 89 with family by her side. She was born on April 20, 1930 in Hoboken, NJ to her loving parents James and Marie O'Brien.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband George T. Brackett and 2 of her children, a daughter Marie and a son Patrick Brackett as well as a brother James O'Brien.
Peggy is survived by her brothers Dennis and his wife Sandra and Thomas O'Brien, as well as her loving children George and his wife Melone, Gail and her husband Michael, Thomas and his wife Lisa, James and his wife Marie, Eileen, Maria, John and his wife Amy, a daughter-in-law Alison and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her 17 cherished grandchildren and 1 adored great grand-daughter. She will be forever missed.
Visitation will be at Laurel Funeral Home 201 Laurel Ave. Hazlet, NJ on Friday Sept. 13 from 6-9pm. A mass will be held Saturday Sept. 14th at 10am at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to St Jude's in her memory. For information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019