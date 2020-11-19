1/
Margaret C. Costello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret C. Costello

Cape May Court House - COSTELLO, MARGARET C., 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in Hoboken, NJ to the late Michael and Margaret Stedman Costello and lived there until she moved to Forked River in 1986 and then Cape May Court House in 2012. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and formerly St. Pius Church. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed knitting.

Miss Costello is survived by her nephew, Thomas (Theresa) Costello; and her great nephews, Sean, Kevin, and Brian.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 1304 Route 47 South, Unit C1, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
6094657458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved