Margaret C. Costello
Cape May Court House - COSTELLO, MARGARET C., 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in Hoboken, NJ to the late Michael and Margaret Stedman Costello and lived there until she moved to Forked River in 1986 and then Cape May Court House in 2012. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and formerly St. Pius Church. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed knitting.
Miss Costello is survived by her nephew, Thomas (Theresa) Costello; and her great nephews, Sean, Kevin, and Brian.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 1304 Route 47 South, Unit C1, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com