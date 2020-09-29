Margaret C. Imbeninato
Tinton Falls - Margaret C. Imbeninato, Margie, 94, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.
Margaret was born and raised in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, NY. She attended secretarial school and was employed for many years at Royal Insurance Company. At Royal Insurance she would meet the love of her life, John, with whom she happily married for many years. The two would build a custom home and settle in Colts Neck to begin their life together.
Margaret was a generous woman who enjoyed reading and had a deep love for dogs. She was a member of a bowling league and was very active in the Colts Neck Senior Citizens Club. In her later years, Margaret settled into Seabrook Village where she made many friends and was involved in many activities within the community, the least of which was ushering at the theater. Among the many lovely memories, held by the family, for Margie, as she was referred to by family and friends, was her love of Coca Cola.
She often said, with a grin and a chuckle, "One can a day keeps the doctor away."
Margaret is predeceased by her parents Adeline and George Cicala, her loving husband John Imbeninato. Among her survivors are her cousins Nicolena DeVito of Brooklyn, NY, Carlo and Doris Giuffre of Tinton Falls, NJ, Vincent and Rose Vento of Parsippany, NJ, Robert and Connie Vento of Jackson, NJ.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1st at 12:00 PM at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, 549 County Rd 520, Marlboro, NJ.
To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Margaret's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
.