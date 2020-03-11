Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
Church of the Nativity
Fair Haven, NJ
Margaret C. Thorogood


1928 - 2020
Margaret C. Thorogood Obituary
Thorogood, Margaret Catherine, 92 years young of Lakewood, N.J. passed away peacefully in Brick, N.J. on March 10, 2020. Born on Valentine's day in 1928 in Jamaica, N.Y. to the late Edward and Mary Morris. She was raised in Queens Village, N.Y. , the oldest of 3 children who had to grow up fast when her mother died during the first year of WW II. Margaret was the wife of her beloved, Allen who passed away in 2008 after 60 years of marital bliss. Their long and happy marriage produced 6 children and 10 grandchilden. She was a dedicated grandmother who never missed a chance to send greeting cards to her family and friends, including St. Patrick's day and Halloween. Margaret was a people person who always saw the best in everyone. As a mother of 6 children, she spent a lifetime putting everyone else's needs in front of her own. Margaret was active in numerous social clubs during her 17 years as a resident of Leisure Village East in Lakewood.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Mary Theresa Rose ( 2008 ). Margaret is survived by 4 sons and their spouses; Allen ( Barbara ), Patrick ( Paula ), Thomas ( Cathy ) and George ( Tricia ); a daughter, Patricia Cook and 10 grandchildren; Michael, Brian, Liah, Rachel, Allen, Sarah, Meghan, Kaitlyn, Emily and Jake.

There will be a visitation on Friday March 13, 2020 from 5-9 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven, N.J. Interment will follow at Woodbine cemetery in Oceanport, N.J

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army 180 Newman Springs Road Red Bank, N.J. 07701.

Please visit Margaret's memorial website at

www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
