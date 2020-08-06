Margaret Carol Orndorff
Margaret Carol Orndorff, 73, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaetano T. and Florence L. Cosentino. Carol is survived by her husband, Christopher, and sons, Christopher and Matthew (Angela), her much loved grandchildren, Alyssa and Thomas, and her brother, Brigadier General (ret), Guy T. Cosentino (Barbara). Carol was born in Red Bank, NJ on December 26, 1946. She grew up among various army installations throughout the world before graduating from Frankfurt American High School in Germany in 1964, but she was always a Jersey Girl. She met and married Christopher in 1968 at Ft. Monmouth, NJ, and moved to Arizona in 1979 to make Sierra Vista their home. Carol's life revolved around her family and taking pride in her sons' various accomplishments. She was known for never having met a stranger, her generous heart, and her incredible meals of lasagna and meatballs. She will be remembered as a loving wife, the best mom, and a dear friend. Proverbs 31:28-29: "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'" A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Sierra Vista, on August 11, 2020, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
