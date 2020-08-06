1/1
Margaret Carol Orndorff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Carol Orndorff

Margaret Carol Orndorff, 73, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaetano T. and Florence L. Cosentino. Carol is survived by her husband, Christopher, and sons, Christopher and Matthew (Angela), her much loved grandchildren, Alyssa and Thomas, and her brother, Brigadier General (ret), Guy T. Cosentino (Barbara). Carol was born in Red Bank, NJ on December 26, 1946. She grew up among various army installations throughout the world before graduating from Frankfurt American High School in Germany in 1964, but she was always a Jersey Girl. She met and married Christopher in 1968 at Ft. Monmouth, NJ, and moved to Arizona in 1979 to make Sierra Vista their home. Carol's life revolved around her family and taking pride in her sons' various accomplishments. She was known for never having met a stranger, her generous heart, and her incredible meals of lasagna and meatballs. She will be remembered as a loving wife, the best mom, and a dear friend. Proverbs 31:28-29: "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'" A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Sierra Vista, on August 11, 2020, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved