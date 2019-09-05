|
|
Margaret Centrella
Middletown - Margaret A. Centrella, 92, of Middletown, NJ, died peacefully on September 4, 2019 at her home in Middletown, NJ. She was born in West Orange, NJ to the late Edward and Helen Fairchild. Margaret was a bookkeeper for many years with Fred D Wyckoff co. Margaret was a Lifetime Member and Past President of the VFW Post 2179 Ladies Auxiliary where she was very active. While raising her children she was a long time member of the Catholic Daughters of St James Church. She loved her word seek puzzles but her greatest love was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Eileen Beam of Middletown; her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Lauri Centrella of Tinton Falls and Daniel and Margaret Centrella of Brick; her 11 grandchildren; and her 4 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Serafino "Ben" Centrella, and her son-in-law, Ken Beam. As well as her three siblings Mary Cammon, Helen Wilson and Edward Fairchild Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 am at St. James RC Church, Broad St., Red Bank. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Margaret's name to The Arc of Ocean Co. 393 Mantoloking Rd Brick, NJ 08723. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 5, 2019