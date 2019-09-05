Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Centrella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Centrella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Centrella Obituary
Margaret Centrella

Middletown - Margaret A. Centrella, 92, of Middletown, NJ, died peacefully on September 4, 2019 at her home in Middletown, NJ. She was born in West Orange, NJ to the late Edward and Helen Fairchild. Margaret was a bookkeeper for many years with Fred D Wyckoff co. Margaret was a Lifetime Member and Past President of the VFW Post 2179 Ladies Auxiliary where she was very active. While raising her children she was a long time member of the Catholic Daughters of St James Church. She loved her word seek puzzles but her greatest love was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Eileen Beam of Middletown; her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Lauri Centrella of Tinton Falls and Daniel and Margaret Centrella of Brick; her 11 grandchildren; and her 4 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Serafino "Ben" Centrella, and her son-in-law, Ken Beam. As well as her three siblings Mary Cammon, Helen Wilson and Edward Fairchild Jr.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 am at St. James RC Church, Broad St., Red Bank. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Margaret's name to The Arc of Ocean Co. 393 Mantoloking Rd Brick, NJ 08723. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now