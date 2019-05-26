Services
Keyport - Margaret "Marge" Clayton, 93, of Keyport, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Marge was predeceased by her beloved husband John Clayton, her son, John Clayton, Jr. and her granddaughter, Rebecka Jackson. Loving mother of Patricia (Ronald) Bezek, Joanne (Dennis) Hahn, Susan (Stephen) Zurich, James Clayton of Iowa City, IA, and cherished grandmother of Anthony and Adam Zurich, Trevor Hahn and Kimberly Bezek. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Bedle Funeral Home, 61 Broad Street, Keyport on Sunday, June 2, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with a Memorial Service commencing at 3:00pm. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
