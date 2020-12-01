Margaret "Peggy" Coppinger
Spring Lake - Margaret "Peggy" Coppinger, 91, of Spring Lake, NJ died Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home. Born in New York City, Peggy lived in Brick before moving to Spring Lake 47 years ago. Peggy was a former Dominican Nun in Caldwell; she left the order to care for her mother's sisters Margaret & Catharine McKenna. She was a graduate of Caldwell College, Caldwell, NJ and Catholic University, Washington D.C. Peggy was a parishioner of St. Catharine and St. Margaret Parish, Spring Lake where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a teacher with the Howell Township Schools for many years.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents James and Rose Coppinger, her aunts Catherine and Margaret McKenna. She is survived by her cousins, the Byrne, McBride, and Gilsenan families, and many good friends. Peggy died peacefully at the home she loved. She was surrounded in her final days by family, friends, caregivers, the good people of VNA Hospice, and her dog, Mia.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ. Burial will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to VNA of Central Jersey, 1100 Wayside Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing. The funeral mass can be viewed via livestream at https://venue.streamspot.com/93d8764d