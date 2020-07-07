Margaret Costa



Brick - Margaret Costa, 92, of Brick, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation Health Care Center, Brick. Born in Providence, RI, she lived in Manhattan, NYC before moving to Brick in 2000.



Margaret enjoyed spending time in Atlantic City.



She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2007 and her daughter Joan Ogonowski in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Josko of Brick; her grandchildren, Michael, John, Chris, Stacey and Joseph; and five great-grandchildren.



Private services were entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.









