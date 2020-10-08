1/1
Margaret Creedon (Peg) Barrie
Margaret (Peg) Creedon Barrie

Belmar - Margaret (Peg) Creedon Barrie, Age 77, Belmar, NJ

Peg Barrie passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Frank C. Barrie, Jr. and her dear brother, Jim Creedon, who was her rock. She is survived by her daughter Erin and her husband, Ray Dutton; a middle child, Dr. Tara Barrie, as on, Brendan Barrie and his wife Kristen, and four wonderful grandchildren; Billy, Keira, Megan and Leah. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Ellie Creedon, and many nieces and nephews. Above all, Peg loved her family and cherished her days living in Belmar, especially sharing happy times on her porch, a practice instilled in her by her loving mother, Betty Creedon at their Belmar "bungalow". Peg enjoyed her time at the Belmar Fishing Club and especially enjoyed spending time with her dear companion, Tommy Gaynor, who put laughter back into her life.

Due to COVID 19 all events will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Belmar Fishing Club Charitable Foundation.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
