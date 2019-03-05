|
Margaret Dannevig
Middletown - Margaret Dannevig, 75, of Middletown, died on March 3, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Wilhelm and Margaret Bugge. Margaret worked many years as an Executive Secretary for Brown Brothers Harriman in New York City. She was an active member of her Church, she was a long time member of the Cursillo Ministry as well as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at Holy Family Church for many years and most recently at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Red Bank.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Richard Dannevig; her son, William Richard Dannevig; her grandson, Logan William Dannevig; and her brother, William Bugge.
Margaret was preceded in death by her twin brother, Gerard Bugge in 1994.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 7 at 8:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:30 am at Holy Family, 727 Hwy 36, Hazlet. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Iselin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Margaret's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019