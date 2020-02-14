|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Dlug
Keansburg -
Margaret (Peggy) Dlug, 79, of Keansburg passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Brooklyn, NY prior to moving to Keansburg in 1969. Peggy worked as a secretary for The Ross Maghan Agency and Keansburg Housing Authority. Peggy loved her family, the NY Mets, bingo, gift auctions, traveling and was proud of her Irish heritage.
Peggy is survived by her 7 children, Raymond and Patty Dlug, Terri Hryniowski, Bob and Donna Dlug, Tom and Amelia Dlug, Sue and Marc DeRosa, Kristin and Joseph Palmiotto and Sharon Pastor; her 21 grandchildren, Rob Dlug, Marci and Mike Bienkowski, De Anna and Andre Tratseuski, Jason and Madeline Thompson, Anthony Palmiotto, Olivia and Dave Cohen, Cassy and Brian Craig, Theresa and Jimmy Shea, Taylor Hryniowski, Kelsey and Troy Lawrence, Courtney Hryniowski, Domenick Palmiotto, Zachary Hryniowski, Marc DeRosa, Mackenzy Pastor, Roman Palmiotto, Rachel Dlug, Nina Palmiotto, Andrew Pastor, Bella Palmiotto and Madison Pastor; her 6 great grandchildren, Kimberly, Austin, Hannah, Leo, McKenna and Walter.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 17th from 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Ave, West Keansburg, NJ. Mass will be at 10:00am on February 18th at St. Ann Church, 311 Carr Ave, Keansburg, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations "In Memory of Margaret Dlug" to Children's Specialized Hospital http://childrens-specialized.org. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020