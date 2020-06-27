Margaret Donnelly
Margaret Donnelly passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25th. Margaret was born in Jersey City and moved to Asbury Park in 1971 where she purchased the Pontiac hotel. She and her extended family enjoyed spending time down the shore at the "Pontiac".
Margaret as a young girl worked with the Sisters of St. Joseph at the Home of the Blind, Jersey City. She was a communicant of Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic and was dedicated to the teachings of her faith. Her children and grand children were the joy of her life. She was a kind, loyal friend and helped anyone in need.
Margaret was pre-deceased by her parents Walter and Elizabeth Hart, sisters Anne, Elizabeth, Ruth, Irene,a brother Tommy and Grandson Michael.
She is survived by her loving children James Barrett and wife Paula, son Michael Barrett and daughter Kelly Barrett. She is also survived by her sister Regina Wroth, grandchildren: Danielle, James, Stephanie, Jeffery and Shelby, Seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Visitation will in Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave.Asbury Park on Wednesday, July 1st 2-5 pm . Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2nd, in Holy Spirit Church (Mother of MercyParish)in Asbury Park at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington following the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.