Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dunne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dunne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Dunne Obituary
Margaret Dunne

Brick - Margaret Dunne 71 of Brick Died July 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Margaret loved her crime shows and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

She leaves cherished memories to her son John Vaughn a sister Susan Whittier Phd.and four grandchildren Kayla,Brittney,Tyler and Ezra.

Margaret also leaves to two nieces Heather and Amy as well as two nephews Andrew and Eric to mourn her loss.

Visitation will be Friday July 19,2019 at FRANCIONI, TAYLOR & LOPEZ FUNERAL HOME 1200 10TH AVE NEPTUNE NJ FROM 6 OCLOCK TO 8 OCLOCK, WITH A 7 OCLOCK RELIGIOUS SERVICE.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now