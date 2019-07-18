|
Margaret Dunne
Brick - Margaret Dunne 71 of Brick Died July 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Margaret loved her crime shows and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
She leaves cherished memories to her son John Vaughn a sister Susan Whittier Phd.and four grandchildren Kayla,Brittney,Tyler and Ezra.
Margaret also leaves to two nieces Heather and Amy as well as two nephews Andrew and Eric to mourn her loss.
Visitation will be Friday July 19,2019 at FRANCIONI, TAYLOR & LOPEZ FUNERAL HOME 1200 10TH AVE NEPTUNE NJ FROM 6 OCLOCK TO 8 OCLOCK, WITH A 7 OCLOCK RELIGIOUS SERVICE.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019