Margaret E. Conover
Manalapan Township - Margaret E. Conover, 91, of Manalapan Township died on March 2, 2019 at Monmouth Care Center, Long Branch. She was born in Freehold and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She was a licensed practical nurse at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital before retirement.
She was a member of the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center, Freehold.
She was predeceased by her parents, William Albert Conover and Marjorie E. Conover.
Surviving are two brothers, John H. Conover and Raymond A. Conover.; and two sisters, Elizabeth Conover and Julia Jones and brother-in-law, David Jones, Sr.
The viewing will be held at the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center, 133 Throckmorton Street, Freehold on Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019