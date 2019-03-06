Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Beginnings Agape Christian Center
133 Throckmorton Street
Freehold , NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Beginnings Agape Christian Center
133 Throckmorton Street
Freehold , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Conover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Conover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret E. Conover Obituary
Margaret E. Conover

Manalapan Township - Margaret E. Conover, 91, of Manalapan Township died on March 2, 2019 at Monmouth Care Center, Long Branch. She was born in Freehold and was a lifelong resident of the area.

She was a licensed practical nurse at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital before retirement.

She was a member of the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center, Freehold.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Albert Conover and Marjorie E. Conover.

Surviving are two brothers, John H. Conover and Raymond A. Conover.; and two sisters, Elizabeth Conover and Julia Jones and brother-in-law, David Jones, Sr.

The viewing will be held at the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center, 133 Throckmorton Street, Freehold on Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now