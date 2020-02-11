|
|
Margaret E. Durr
Brick - Margaret E. Durr, 96, of Brick, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Willow Springs Nursing Home, Brick, NJ. Born and raised in Jersey City, Margaret lived in Springfield, MA and Norwood, MA before moving to Brick 45 years ago. She was an active member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Brick. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Marge was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and volunteering. She was a published author of a cookbook.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Robert Durr in 2011. She is survived by her brother Albert Reimer and his wife Helen; nephew Gary Reimer and his wife Ann; niece Debbie Salzano and her husband Allan; her grandnephew Christian and his wife Dr. Jennifer Reimer; grandniece Kathryne and her husband Michael Nahoum; her grandniece Valerie Reimer; and her great grandnephew Gavin Reimer and great grandniece Emmeline Nahoum.
Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday, February 12 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, 109 Pier Avenue at Route 70, Brick. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Brick. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020