Margaret E. Ferry
Eatontown -
Margaret E. Ferry, age 76 of Eatontown, died peacefully with her family by her side on March 4, 2020. Margaret was a secretary at Electronic Associates (EAI) in West Long Branch for 30 years before retiring. She was an active parishioner of St. Jerome Church of The Parish of Our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch where she also volunteered at its' Soup Kitchen. Born in Glasgow, Scotland she had live in Brick before moving to Eatontown 33 years ago.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Eugene F. Ferry, Jr.; her son, Eugene F. Ferry, III and his wife Diane; two sisters, Sarah Ludwick, Ann Filiatreautra and her husband George; three brothers, John Wallace and his wife Ellen, Alex Wallace and his wife Dee, Scott Wallace and his wife Jeanne and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9 from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 10 am from the funeral home with an 11 am Mass at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch. Interment will be at Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020