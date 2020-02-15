Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mother of Mercy Parish, Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church
705 Second Avenue,
Asbury Park, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Mother of Mercy Parish, Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church
705 Second Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ
Margaret E. Latimore Obituary
Margaret E. Latimore

Oceanport - Margaret (Margie) E. Latimore, 62, of Oceanport, NJ, passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at home. She was born in Neptune, NJ. Margaret graduated from Neptune High School and received her nursing certificate from the Monmouth County School of Practical Nursing. Upon achieving her certificate, she worked at Jersey Shore Medical Center, now Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, for over 20 years as a licensed practical nurse. Margaret was an avid reader; she was especially fond of Harlequin novels. She was also an avid music listener. Her choice of music ranged from Elton John to the Wu-tang Clan. She loved watching football and baseball. She was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and NY Yankees fan.

Margaret was predeceased by her loving father, Leonard H. Smith. She is survived by her husband Wayne Latimore Sr. of Asbury Park, NJ; her children Wayne Latimore Jr. and Carla Latimore of Oceanport, NJ; bonus daughters Tina Latimore of Douglasville, GA and Helen Latimore of Taylors, SC; mother, Clara Smith of Neptune, NJ; two brothers Leonard A. Smith of Neptune, NJ and Kenneth A. Smith(Michelle) of Hollywood, MD; sister Lisa Smith of Mitchellville, MD. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10:30am to 11:30am Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Parish, Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church, 705 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately after the viewing. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
