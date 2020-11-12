Margaret E. McAllister
Asbury Park, NJ - Margaret Elizabeth McAllister, 94 of Asbury Park, NJ passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Manor by the Sea. She lived her life enjoying knitting, canning fruit and vegetables but most of all singing. Over her lifetime, she sang at church and taught all her children to sing. God was at the center of Margaret's life and she would often say, "He is the truth, the way, and the light." The light within her shined bright and brought joy to all those around her. Visitation will be Saturday November 14th from 9am until time of the funeral service at 10am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
