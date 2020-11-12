1/1
Margaret E. McAllister
Margaret E. McAllister

Asbury Park, NJ - Margaret Elizabeth McAllister, 94 of Asbury Park, NJ passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Manor by the Sea. She lived her life enjoying knitting, canning fruit and vegetables but most of all singing. Over her lifetime, she sang at church and taught all her children to sing. God was at the center of Margaret's life and she would often say, "He is the truth, the way, and the light." The light within her shined bright and brought joy to all those around her. Visitation will be Saturday November 14th from 9am until time of the funeral service at 10am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
