Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Echols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Echols

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Echols Obituary
Margaret Echols

Middletown - Margaret (Peggy) Mozine Echols, age 85, of Middletown Township died Saturday, February 16,2019, at Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice, Red Bank. She was born, raised and lived in Jersey City for 67 years before moving to Middletown.

Peggy is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and James Mozine, and her son George Echols. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years George, as well as her two devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and George Monahan, Patricia and Charles Bingham, and loving daughter-in-law Angela Echols. She was blessed with seven grandchildren Nancy Godzwon and her husband Andrew, Michael Bingham and his wife Crystal, Kathleen and Victoria Bingham, Steven, Christopher and Jennifer Echols, as well as three great grandchildren, Evan and Austin Godzwon, and Cecelia Bingham. Many special memories with her sisters and brothers-in-laws, Marion Airel (George Airel deceased), June Echols, Robert Echols, and many nieces and nephews. Peggy's most cherished times were family gatherings with all she loved. She walked through her final battle with cancer with grace and gratitude for all who cared for her. She will be greatly missed! The viewing will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.