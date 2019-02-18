|
Margaret Echols
Middletown - Margaret (Peggy) Mozine Echols, age 85, of Middletown Township died Saturday, February 16,2019, at Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice, Red Bank. She was born, raised and lived in Jersey City for 67 years before moving to Middletown.
Peggy is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and James Mozine, and her son George Echols. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years George, as well as her two devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and George Monahan, Patricia and Charles Bingham, and loving daughter-in-law Angela Echols. She was blessed with seven grandchildren Nancy Godzwon and her husband Andrew, Michael Bingham and his wife Crystal, Kathleen and Victoria Bingham, Steven, Christopher and Jennifer Echols, as well as three great grandchildren, Evan and Austin Godzwon, and Cecelia Bingham. Many special memories with her sisters and brothers-in-laws, Marion Airel (George Airel deceased), June Echols, Robert Echols, and many nieces and nephews. Peggy's most cherished times were family gatherings with all she loved. She walked through her final battle with cancer with grace and gratitude for all who cared for her. She will be greatly missed! The viewing will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019