Margaret Elmiger
Berkeley - Margaret "Marge" Elmiger, age 85, of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a brief illness at home. Born in Bayonne, NJ, she married Frederick Elmiger of Elizabeth, NJ, in 1953, and they resided in Union County for many years. Their last location was Cranford where they raised their family of 7 children, and in retirement, settled in Holiday City in 1998, and escaped winters to Vero Beach, FL .
Marge devoted her life to her Catholic faith, her family and friends. Wherever she lived, Marge was involved with the work of the church, and was known for her compassion towards seniors, the sick, and praying for the needs of others. At St Joseph's Toms River, Marge was a member of the Rosary Society and Chapel Adorers. She was outgoing and spent time with friends and neighbors, participating in community activities and keeping up with friendships for decades.
Always there when needed for her family, Marge will be remembered for her gift of abiding love across 3 generations of children and great-grandchildren. She had the unique qualities of selflessness and lack of judgement towards all and was the anchor in a large family of many personalities.
Marge Elmiger was predeceased by her parent, Dennis and Margaret (Rogers) Coll, and her siblings, Mary Farina, Frances Stanley, Ann Marinko, Joan Calander, Eugene Coll, and Charles Coll. She is survived by her husband, Frederick; her children, Mary Elmiger Jones and her husband Matt of CA, Peggy Mattes and her husband Keith of VT, Genevieve Elmiger of Whiting, Frederick (Rick) Elmiger, Jr and his wife Donna of South Plainfield, Michael Elmiger and his wife Dawne of MD, Gregory Elmiger and his wife Melanie of Lincroft, and Joann Elmiger of Melbourne, FL; 13 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sr. Kathleen Coll SSJ of Newark and Teresa Fasciano and her husband John of Jackson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:15am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019