Shrewsbury - Margaret Emily Borden passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Margaret was born on July 30, 1926 in Shrewsbury, NJ, the youngest child of the late Charles F. and Helen R. Borden. She is also pre-deceased by her brother Francis R. Borden and sister, Helen L. Close.



Margaret is survived by 4 nieces and spouses: Helen B. Spencer, Deborah M. (Gary) Shilling, Abagail M. (David Coolican), and Cynthia L. Close. Additionally, Margaret is survived by 3 great-nieces: Lauren (Chris) Deford, Dr. Lindsay (Dr. Cyprian Broodbank) Spencer-Broodbank, Megan L. Hoffman, and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews:Annabel and Hunter Deford, Aurora and Edmund Broodbank and Maddox Hoffman.



Margaret graduated from Red Bank High School, Mount Holyoke College and received a Master's Degree in Library Science from Douglass College. She was a research and development technology librarian at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown, NJ where she was employed as a civilian for over 44 years, retiring in 1993.



Margaret was one of the original founders of the Shrewsbury Historical Society where she served as secretary for decades. She was Shrewsbury's first borough historian. Margaret was also very active in the Presbyterian Church where she served in numerous capacities on committees, teaching Sunday School and child care during church services.



Margaret was a 70-year member of the Shrewsbury Towne- Monmouth Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In February, Rita Kline, Liz Dunnell and Kathleen Evans met with Margaret to honor her with her certificate for 70 years of DAR membership. Margaret after seeing the certificate said, "Oh no I don't want to be President." She received a reassuring hug; no added responsibilities were coming her way. Her interest in history, genealogy and family extended to the Huguenot Society as well as the Society of the Colonial Dames.



Margaret got her nieces involved with the local and state chapters of the Children of the American Revolution. Her engaging spirit was evident as she played board games, cards and Mahjong with the nieces at their weekend sleepovers in Shrewsbury. Ringing the big bell on the stair rail was a ritual they each enjoyed when going "up" to Shrewsbury.



Interment was at the Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church cemetery on Wednesday, April 27, 2020. Those wishing to remember Margaret may consider the Shrewsbury Historical Society at 419 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury NJ, 07702 or the Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church at 352 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was entrusted with the arrangements.









