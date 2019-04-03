Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Visitation
Brick, NJ
View Map
Lakewood - Margaret Frances "Peggy" Critchley, age 68, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born and raised in Bayonne, Peggy has resided in Lakewood for the past 19 years.

Mrs. Critchley worked in New York for both Dean Witter Reynolds and The Bank of New York for a total of 30 years. Her strongest legacy will be her unwavering commitment as a caregiver to her sons, her family, friends, neighbors, and anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path in a time of need.

She is predeceased by her husband James R. Critchley, their son Jude, her sister, Geraldine and her brother, James.

Surviving are her sons, Franklin Stone and Brian Critchley along with his husband, John Luts; her partner Stanley Kuchta; her brothers, Thomas and Timothy Desmond and her sisters, Marie Oszmanski and Sister Rosalie Desmond.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, April 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Visitation, Brick followed by the interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.

Donations can be made in Peggy's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019
