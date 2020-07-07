Margaret Frances DeGeorge



Margaret Frances DeGeorge (nee Schanck), 91, left us peacefully on July 3, 2020 in Toms River. She is predeceased by her husband, Herman, sister Eleanor and daughter-in-law Nancy DeGeorge. "Marge" was born on April 17, 1929 in Red Bank, grew up there and attended Red Bank High School. She has resided in Toms River for the past two years.



In 1950, Marge married Herman DeGeorge and was married for 35 years. She was a loving mother to Mary, Patty, Howard and Louis; a loving mother-in-law to John, Dennis, Susan; a loving grandmother to Justin, Nicole Sauer, Benjamin, Brian, Michelle, Nicole DeGeorge; a loving great-grandmother to Nora and Will.



Marge happily spent the greater part of her life as a homemaker raising her children in Lincroft and being there for every one of their life milestones. After raising her children and helping to prepare them for life, Marge started working for Delicious Orchards in 1967. She worked there for 25 years both in the packing plant and the bakery in Colts Neck.



Before retiring from Delicious Orchards in 1992, Marge met Anthony ("Tony") DeGeorge and they spent 20 wonderful years together, spending time in both Belleville and Red Bank. Marge also enjoyed spending time with immediate family, friends and extended family.



All services are private and under the direction of Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ.









