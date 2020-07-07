1/1
Margaret Frances DeGeorge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Frances DeGeorge

Margaret Frances DeGeorge (nee Schanck), 91, left us peacefully on July 3, 2020 in Toms River. She is predeceased by her husband, Herman, sister Eleanor and daughter-in-law Nancy DeGeorge. "Marge" was born on April 17, 1929 in Red Bank, grew up there and attended Red Bank High School. She has resided in Toms River for the past two years.

In 1950, Marge married Herman DeGeorge and was married for 35 years. She was a loving mother to Mary, Patty, Howard and Louis; a loving mother-in-law to John, Dennis, Susan; a loving grandmother to Justin, Nicole Sauer, Benjamin, Brian, Michelle, Nicole DeGeorge; a loving great-grandmother to Nora and Will.

Marge happily spent the greater part of her life as a homemaker raising her children in Lincroft and being there for every one of their life milestones. After raising her children and helping to prepare them for life, Marge started working for Delicious Orchards in 1967. She worked there for 25 years both in the packing plant and the bakery in Colts Neck.

Before retiring from Delicious Orchards in 1992, Marge met Anthony ("Tony") DeGeorge and they spent 20 wonderful years together, spending time in both Belleville and Red Bank. Marge also enjoyed spending time with immediate family, friends and extended family.

All services are private and under the direction of Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved