Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret G. Mulvey Obituary
Margaret G. Mulvey

Neptune City - Margaret G. "Peggy" Mulvey 87 of Neptune City, NJ passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Born and raised in Bronx, NY, Peggy lived in Monroe, NY and Fairlawn, NJ before moving to Neptune City 25 years ago. Peggy graduated from Hunter College in NY, with a BA degree in Liberal Arts. Peggy worked as an administration assistant for Kenyon & Kenyon, NY, until her retirement.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents, James and Margaret Mulvey, and her brother James Mulvey. Surviving is her loving sister Arlene McCauley, Jack & Laurie McCauley, Jimmy & Cathy McCauley, Margaret Leeman, Mary & Joe Muldowney, Margaret & Dan Bailey. She was an Aunt to Michael Mulvey, Pam Mulvey, Kenny & Danielle Mulvey. Peggy was a Great Aunt to many nieces & nephews.

Visiting will be June 10, 2019 Monday, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O' Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be June 11, 2019 Tuesday, 11 AM at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Committal will be private. In lieu of Flower, donations can be made in Margaret's name to the MS Society. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019
